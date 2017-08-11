Lafayette police investigate double homicide, identify person of interest

Photo of Franco Navarrete. (Provided Photo/LPD)

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Several Lafayette police units responded to a double shooting in the 800 block of Eastwich Drive around 9:30 Thursday evening.

According to police, two people were shot and killed.

Police have identified 52-year-old Franco Navattete as a person of interest in the deadly shooting.

Police say Navarrete may be armed and dangerous. He is believed to be driving a white 2007 Nissan Sentra with license plate 173NJO.

The names and identities of the victims have not yet been released.

At this time, police have not released any further details.

