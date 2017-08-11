Caught on camera, man takes package off porch near Fountain Square

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Caught on video, a suspect allegedly steals a package off of a porch.

He didn’t seem to notice the homeowner’s surveillance system. It happened Thursday afternoon on Villa Avenue near Fountain Square.

Both police and the homeowners posted the video on social media. The homeowner tells WISH-TV that somebody contacted him on Facebook and made arrangements to bring back the package. The homeowner does not want to pursue charges; however, that’s not necessarily the case with police and neighbors.

The video shows the suspect grab the package and walk away. He doesn’t seem to be in a hurry or nervous. A high-tech camera was rolling the entire time. Melissa Freeman called police after her neighbor shared the video with her.

“It’s kind of concerning because we live across the street and obviously any of us could’ve had anything stolen from our front porch,” Freeman said.

The suspect didn’t get away with much; a $25 pair of women’s shoes. “I kind of thought that we might find the box or the shoes in the alley. But, haven’t,” Freeman said.

If the suspect is identified, he could face criminal charges. But perhaps the humiliation is punishment enough.

“Twenty-five dollar women’s shoes, stealing packages. It’s ridiculous,” Freeman said and laughed.

Ridiculous or not, neighbors want something done.

“Should be locked up. If I was out doing it and get caught, I get locked up. Do some time about it,” Paula Botello said.

Tommy Collins said, “I hope to see them catch him. People like this needs to be caught. It needs to stop. You can’t have nothing.”

If you recognize the man in the video, call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.