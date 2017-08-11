Man dies after going back into burning mobile home for phone

ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A 22-year-old man is dead after he went back into a burning home to get his phone.

Anderson County Deputy Coroner Charlie Boseman said a single-wide trailer caught fire on Berry Lane in Anderson.

A 911 call about the fire was received around 3 a.m. Friday.

The victim, a 17-year-old and a woman were in the mobile home at the time of the fire, Boseman said.

The woman woke up and noticed the smoke. All three made it out, but Boseman said the victim went back inside to get his phone and did not make it out.

His body was later found in a back bedroom.

The victim’s name has not been released.

An autopsy is scheduled later this morning.

Homeland Park Fire Department says the cause of the fire remains under investigation, but it may have started with a cigarette.

Firefighters say the fire started in the mother’s bedroom and she woke her daughter and her fiancée up and got them out before he went back inside.

Firefighters say the victim was trapped within five feet of the doorway.

It’s the second fire the victims have had this year.

An air conditioning unit caused an electrical fire at a different home, firefighters say.

Authorities say there were no smoke detectors in the mobile home.