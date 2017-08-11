Man pleads guilty to manslaughter, sentenced to 30 years

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced Friday to 30 years in prison for the shooting death of another man.

Santos Pruett pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the Nov. 10, 2015, killing of Tony Reed on the east side of Indianapolis.

Prior to the shooting, Reed had a physical argument with Pruett’s girlfriend inside Reed’s residence in the 3100 block of East Washington Street, according to a news release from the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office. Reed demanded both Pruett and his girlfriend leave the residence at which point Pruett pulled out a handgun and shot it three times at the victim. Reed was struck in the chest, back and arm by the gunshots.

A witness at the scene identified Pruett as the suspect, and a revolver was recovered during his apprehension, the release said.

According to detectives, the use of a revolver would be consistent with the fact that no shell casings were found at the scene where the shooting occurred, the release said.