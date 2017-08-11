Police: Person shot, killed at condos on north side

Staff Reports Published: Updated:
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department reported a man was shot and killed Aug. 11, 2017, at Park Hoover Condominiums, located northwest of the intersection of 64th Street and Hoover Road in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo/Alex Hadley)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon at a condominium complex on the city’s north side, police report.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was dispatched at 5:47 p.m. to a report of a person shot at 64th Street and Hoover Road. It’s at Park Hoover Condominiums, northwest of the intersection.

Kendale Adams, a spokesman for IMPD, said very little other information was available around 7 p.m.

A dispatcher said a person at the scene was taken by ambulance to Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Hospital.

