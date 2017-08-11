Police: Person shot, killed at condos on north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon at a condominium complex on the city’s north side, police report.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was dispatched at 5:47 p.m. to a report of a person shot at 64th Street and Hoover Road. It’s at Park Hoover Condominiums, northwest of the intersection.

Kendale Adams, a spokesman for IMPD, said very little other information was available around 7 p.m.

A dispatcher said a person at the scene was taken by ambulance to Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Hospital.