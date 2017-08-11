Prosecutor gets investigation of man fatally shot by police

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office on Friday received the investigation information on the shooting death of Aaron Bailey by two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers.

“Our office has received IMPD’s investigation and just this week received the Coroner’s report on the death of Mr. Aaron Bailey,” said a statement issued about noon Friday. “In addition, Prosecutor Curry has directed investigators assigned to our office to follow up on information which may be pertinent to the investigation. This matter remains a priority for our office. More information will be provided on the anticipated next steps in the process as the investigative phase concludes.”

The announcement came after family and community activists held a press conference Thursday night to demand justice for Bailey.

Police have said Bailey on June 29 led them on a chase and crashed his car, and he was unarmed when officers opened fire.

Dominic Dorsey of Don’t Sleep said Thursday night, “The Bailey family wants justice, but the community wants justice. He is elected by the community, he needs to be responsive to the community, he needs to do what the community is requesting and he needs to step aside and put a special prosecutor in place and remove the grand jury process so we can ensure justice for Aaron Bailey.”

The FBI is also investigating the fatal shooting.