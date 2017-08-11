Rapper DMX ordered confined to home on tax fraud charges

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2009 photo, DMX arrives at the 2009 VH1 Hip Hop Honors at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, in New York. DMX has been arrested in New York Thursday, July 13, 2017, on federal tax fraud charges. Prosecutors say the rapper, whose given name is Earl Simmons, owes $1.7 million in taxes and has engaged in a multi-year scheme to conceal millions of dollars of income from the Internal Revenue Service. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer, File)

NEW YORK (AP) Rapper DMX has been ordered confined to his suburban New York City home by a judge who said he violated bail conditions on tax fraud charges.

Federal Judge Jed Rakoff also said Friday that the rapper must wear an electronic bracelet.

The judge says DMX repeatedly had tested positive for drugs including cocaine since his arrest last month and had a history of arrests. He also says DMX traveled at least twice without getting permission from authorities.

DMX hugged friends after his hearing. He says: “When God is for you, who can be against you?”

Prosecutors say DMX owes $1.7 million in taxes. He has pleaded not guilty.

His songs include the 2003 hit “X Gon’ Give it to Ya.”

His given name is Earl Simmons.

