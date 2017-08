INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Warren Central High School football players honored a friend at Friday night’s scrimmage against Jeffersonville.

Family and friends wore T-shirts to honor Dijon Anderson, an 18-year-old shot and killed in May. He was a star defensive back at Warren Central and was set to play at Southern Illinois this fall.

Friends said he is deeply missed.

Watch the video for comments from friends and scenes from the scrimmage.