White Ford Bronco from OJ Simpson chase up for sale

LOS ANGELES (KRON) — It has been 23 years since the infamous O.J. Simpson police chase in Los Angeles.

Now, that iconic white Bronco is up for sale, according to CNN.

The 1993 Ford Bronco will appear on the History Channel’s “Pawn Stars” series.

While O.J. owned the same truck, the vehicle was actually owned and driven by Simpson’s friend Al Cowlings.

The Juice was riding in the backseat during the police chase.

The truck is now owned by Simpson’s former sports agent, Mike Gilbert.

Gilbert says he’s been offered over $500,000 for the truck.

But there’s no word on how much the “Pawn Stars” are looking to get for the white Bronco.