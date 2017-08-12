Peanut butter: Omega 6 vs Omega 3

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We associate peanut butter with happy childhood memories and comfort food. Peanut butter, as well as the entire American diet, is top heavy in refined oils used by the food industry. These oils contain healthy omega 6 oils, but are deficient in Omega 3. Medical science suggests consuming too many Omega 6’s and not enough Omega 3’s can cause heart disease.

Even though Chef Wendell wouldn’t recommend peanut butter as a leading food source in your diet, it’s probably okay to eat real not jarred peanut butter every now and then in small amounts.

America is the biggest consumer. High rates of heart disease and stroke.

Freshly ground peanuts are healthy, but brand names are full of extra’s.

Salt, sugar, cottonseed, canola, and palm oil are often added to grocery store brands.

Hydrogenated oils: Transfats raise bad (LDL) cholesterol levels and lower good (HDL) cholesterol levels. Eating trans fats increases your risk of heart disease or stroke.

Scientists and health professional believe trans fats are so dangerous they should be banned from the food supply.

Omega 6:

American diet too top heavy with omega 6.

Omega-6 is only beneficial for our bodies if the ratio of 6 and 3 is 3 :1.

In America, it’s more like 20 to 1.

Most people eat too many Omega-6s (which peanut butter is loaded with) and too few Omega-3s.

Excessive omega-6 in the American diet, promotes inflammation, cardiovascular disease, cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. (IBS, Crohn’s, colitis, thyroiditis, fibromyalgia, chronic fatigue syndrome and arthritis)

Alas, the American diet is deficient in omega-3 fatty acids, and have excessive amounts of omega-6 fatty acids.

Potato and corn chips, candy bars, cookies, cakes, pastries & muffins, cookies, salad dressings, and fast foods.

Common omega 6 oils: grape seed, sunflower, corn, wheat germ soybean, shortening and margarine.

Peanuts contain lectins: sticky proteins that strip away mucous from the small intestine: one of the main cause of many autoimmune diseases.

Peanuts are one of the most pesticide-contaminated crops. If you do choose to eat peanut butter, buy organic and grind it fresh.

What you’ll need for no bake energy balls:

1 cup old-fashioned rolled oats (not instant or quick cook)

1/2 cup organic peanut butter

1/2 cup ground flax seed

1 tbsp. chia seeds

1/2 cup chocolate chips

1/3 cup raw local honey (If possible)

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Don’t forget to:

Combine oats, peanut butter, ground flax seed, chocolate chips, honey, chia seeds, and vanilla extract together in a bowl. Cover and chill dough in the refrigerator 30 minutes.

Remove dough from refrigerator; roll into balls, about 1 inch in diameter.

Store in an airtight container and refrigerate for up to 1 week.