Semi strikes Indiana home, becomes entangled in power lines

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) – State police believe a passenger car that missed a stop sign forced a semi off the road and into a Carroll County home.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday at the southern junction of State Road 18 and U.S. 421.

Police say a westbound passenger car pulled in front of the semi, forcing both to swerve off.

The semi took down power lines before crashing into the garage of a house.

Two people were home, but neither was hurt.

The cab of the semi came to rest draped in live power lines, trapping the driver inside until power could be turned off.

Three people were in the passenger car that initially missed a stop sign. That car came to rest in a ditch, and all three occupants were checked out at a hospital for what seemed to be minor injuries.

State police say the investigation is ongoing.