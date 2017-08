INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds walked Indianapolis streets to spread a message of peace and unity.

The “We Live Indy” march started in Washington Park and ended at the Marion County Youth Detention Center parking lot.

The march was led by teenagers and families who have lost loved ones to violence in the city.

People carried signs with the faces of victims killed by violence.

But the event ended on a lighter note with a fun afternoon with a DJ, food and community fun.