Car show raises funds for slain Lt. Allan’s family

SOUHTPORT, Ind. (WISH) — It’s been one week since slain Southport police Lt. Aaron Allan was laid to rest.

He died after he was shot while responding to an accident in Homecroft.

The community continues to rally around Allan’s family. The Top Notch Mafia Car Club put together a fundraiser for the Allan family at Southport High School on Saturday afternoon.

Organizers say the turnout wasn’t what they imagined it would be when they first put the event together.

“We put it on Facebook, and within 24 hours we already had about 300 cars registered. So we knew this could possibly… but even with the 300 cars, we seen the interest growing on Facebook. And right now we’re close to 1,000 cars and about 2,000 people,” Sgt. Jay Thomas, who organized the event, said.

Thomas says all of the money raised from car registrations will go to the Allan family. Vendors also donated a portion of their proceeds.