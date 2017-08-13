Happenings at the Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares an interesting and exciting story that has a special connection to central Indiana.

As Wolfsie continues his coverage at the Indiana State Fair, he’s found quite the variety of activities.

This time, Wolfsie found himself learning about pig racing and pumpkin carving.

Wolfsie got a chance to check out the racing of the pigs with Tyler Kawa of Hendricks Racing Pigs. The event will carry on until the conclusion of the fair on the 20th.

Click the videos to check out some of the fun yourself, including a preview of some pumpkin carvings for next week!