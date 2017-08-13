IFD investigating arson on former hospital grounds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Fire Department is investigating after a fire on the grounds of the old Central State Hospital.

It happened around 1 p.m. Saturday on West Washington Street near North Tibbs Avenue.

Firefighters in the area saw smoke coming from the building.

They believe it was intentionally set — using combustibles inside the building.

Authorities say they’ve seen an uptick in calls for help in the area.

There have been several fires within a three-block radius.

If you have any information about this fire or any of the others, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.