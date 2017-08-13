Man found shot at boat ramp near IPFW

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man was found dead on a boat ramp near IPFW Sunday morning.

The Fort Wayne Police Department were called to the ramp along E. California Road, near St. Joe Pathway, around 8:00 a.m. after a man was found laying face-down on the ground.

Police at the scene told 24 Hour News 8’s sister station NewsChannel 15 the man appeared to be suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police did not have suspect information to share during the investigation. Detectives worked to find witnesses Sunday morning.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department Detective Bureau at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-STOP.

The identity of the victim along with the cause and manner of death will be released by the Allen County Coroner’s Office.