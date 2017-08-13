Man in custody following officer-involved shooting in Connersville

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — One man is in custody following an investigation of an incident where officers fired shots Saturday evening.

It happened just before 10 p.m. when officials responded to a call of a fight in the backyard of a home in the 2000 block of Indiana Avenue.

Upon arrival, 29-year-old Jason Combs came from around the rear of the home with a 12-gauge shotgun.

Officers fired shots at Combs following a confrontation as Combs went back into the home.

He soon came out and surrendered.

There were no injuries in the incident.