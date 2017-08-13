Officials respond to fire on city’s near south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fire officials are investigating after a house erupted in flames on the near south side of Indianapolis.

Firefighters were called to the 100 block of Hoefgen Street around 1:30 a.m. when they found a house with the roof on fire.

The flames had already spread to a surrounding tree.

Fire officials say the house was vacant and no one was injured.

Damage is estimated at $40,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The fire chief on scene says neighbors called 911 about a man breaking into cars about an hour before the fire.

It is unclear if the events are connected.