INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities are responding to a crash on the city’s west side that left three people injured.

It happened just after 9 a.m Sunday in the area of Country Club Road and Sunningdale Court.

One of the three injured in the crash was an infant who was transported to Riley Hospital For Children to treat their injuries.

The severity of the other injuries have not yet been made known.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.