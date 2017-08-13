Taking a look at the historic Coca-Cola bottling plant

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We got a look inside a historic building on Mass Ave.

The Coca-Cola bottling plant opened its doors for tours on Saturday.

Built in 1931, the plant has changed ownership over the years but most recently belonged to Indianapolis Public Schools.

Earlier this year, IPS started taking bids for the building, which will be turned into a retail, hotel and apartment space.

But Indiana Landmarks says this building will always carry a history.

“This just gives you a sense of the historic fabric of the city, you know. We don’t want this to be torn down and to be a parking lot, but this gives you context and history, and it’s going to be a prime example of revitalization downtown,” said Jim Fadely with Indiana Landmarks.

The tours were part of a 50th anniversary celebration for the Indianapolis Historic Preservation Commission.

The group says they’ll work closely with the new developers to preserve many of the buildings interior and exterior landmarks.