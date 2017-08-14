1 shot, killed on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person was shot and killed on the city’s east side early Monday morning.

The fatal shooting happened at a residence in the 4600 block of East Pleasant Run Parkway just before 2 a.m.

According to IMPD, officers responded to the area for reports of shots fired. After arriving on scene, a male victim was discovered suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was then pronounced dead on scene by responding emergency medical personnel.

A woman and a child were at the residence at the time of the shooting and according to Captain Turner from IMPD, they were uninjured. It’s currently unclear if the female and the child lived at the residence where the deadly shooting took place.

“The crime scene appears to be completely isolated to the porch area and just off to where the driveway is,” said Turner. “That’s where everything appeared to happen at this time and at this point of time we don’t have any reason to believe the community is in any danger. At this time, it’s leading us to believe it is an isolated incident and this person was targeted. Homicide is still working on that.”

We don’t know if the victim lived in this area or at the house.

At the end of March this year, police say there was another shooting almost at the same exact location. Investigators say it was in the street in front of this same home. The incidents are unrelated and the suspect from a few months ago is already in custody.

If you have any information on Monday’s fatal shooting you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.