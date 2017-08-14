2 held in Indiana, face murder charge in Iowa woman’s death

CLARE, Iowa (AP) — Two people have been charged with murder following the identification of a body found Saturday near the small central Iowa community of Clare.

Authorities on Monday said they have charged 25-year-old Phillip Anthony Williams, of Lafayette, Indiana, and 26-year-old Mackenzie Lee Knigge, of Clare, with first-degree murder in the death of Jessica Gomez. Williams and Knigge were being held at the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office in Lafayette.

The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday confirmed that a body found Saturday in a field near Clare was the 26-year-old Gomez, of Fort Dodge, Iowa.