48 grams of meth found during I-65 traffic stop

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Valparaiso man remains in jail Monday after police found 48 grams of meth during a traffic stop on Interstate 65 over the weekend.

Police say 38-year-old Christopher Elston was pulled over for driving erratically Sunday morning near the Fair Oaks exit.

Police say consent was given to search the vehicle and 48 grams of meth were found in a plastic bag. A hypodermic needle and other drug paraphernalia were also confiscated.

Elston is currently being held in the Jasper County Jail without bond.

He faces felony charges of dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a hypodermic needle. Elston also faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.

He is scheduled to appear in court Monday.