Amazon exploring technology to produce meals not requiring refrigeration

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Amazon is exploring a technology first developed for the U.S. Military to produce tasty prepared meals that do not need refrigeration.

Reuters reports that world’s biggest online retailer has discussed selling ready-to-eat dishes such as beef stew and vegetable frittata as soon as next year.

The dishes would be easy to stockpile and ship because they do not require refrigeration and could be offered cheaper than a restaurant.

