Annessa’s End of Summer Recipes

Summer is winding down, and that means for many of us, fall is in the air! Today on Indy Style, Registered Dietitian Annessa Chumbley shares her recipes for Homemade Peach-Raspberry Tea, One-Pan Chicken with Cider Mustard Sauce and Pumpkin Pie Pancakes! (vegan and gluten-free!!)

Homemade Peach-Raspberry Iced Tea

6 fresh ripe peaches, sliced & pit removed

6 Lipton™ 100% natural tea bags

2 tablespoons 100% pure maple syrup, optional

16 ounces raspberries, frozen

Mint leaves

In a medium saucepan, add 4 of the sliced peaches to 5 cups fresh water. Pour in maple syrup if using. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 5-6 minutes. Turn off heat, and add tea bags. Gently mash peaches with a fork against the opposite side of the pan from the teabags. Let tea & peaches steep 8 – 10 minutes. Strain the peach mixture into a clear pitcher. Fill pitcher with ice, frozen raspberries, the rest of the sliced peaches and a sprig of mint. Serve!



Serves: 4-6

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

One-Pan Fall Chicken with Cider Mustard Sauce

1 lb organic boneless skinless chicken breast

16 ounces Brussel sprouts, sliced in half

1 sweet potato, quartered and sliced

3 organic Gala apples

2 cloves garlic, grated

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

Cider Mustard Sauce

1/4 cup Hellmann’s® Organic Mayonnaise

1 tablespoon spicy brown mustard

1 teaspoon raw apple cider vinegar

1/2 teaspoon caraway seeds

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

2 tablespoons water

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Slice 2 apples horizontally into 8 rounds. On a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, add 4 apple slices to the middle of the pan. Lay chicken breast on top of the apples. Spread 1 clove of grated garlic over the chicken breast and sprinkle with salt. Lay the other slices of apple on top of the chicken breast. Spread Brussel sprouts, sweet potatoes on the pan around the chicken. Slice the final apple into wedges, and add it to the baking sheet. Toss the vegetables with olive oil and salt. Arrange the vegetables so that they are in a single layer around the chicken. Bake for 40 minutes, until vegetables are fork-tender, and chicken is cooked through. While chicken is baking, make Cider Mustard Sauce: combine all ingredients into a small bowl and stir. Add just enough water to thin it out so sauce can be drizzled on top of chicken. Remove One-Pan Chicken to a serving plate, with vegetables all around. Drizzle sauce on top of chicken or serve it on the side. Enjoy!

Serves: 2-4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 50 minutes

Vegan Pumpkin Pie Pancakes

1 1/2 cup nut milk (such as unsweetened almond, cashew or coconut)

1/2 cup canned pure pumpkin

2 cups oats

2 tablespoons baking powder

2 tablespoons I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter® Vegan!

1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice

1 tablespoon 100% pure maple syrup

Optional Pumpkin Pie Crumble Topping:

1/4 cup oats

1/4 cup chopped pecans

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

4 dates, chopped

1 teaspoon I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter® Vegan!

Optional Pumpkin Pie Syrup:

1/2 cup 100% pure maple syrup

2 tablespoons pure pumpkin

1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

In a high-powered blender, add each pancake ingredient in order. Blend for 15-20 seconds until batter is smooth. Heat a pancake griddle to medium-high, and spray with nonstick cooking spray. Pour batter by 1/4 – 1/3 cupfuls. Let cook 3-4 minutes per side. You’ll know it’s time to flip them when small bubbles make their way to the middle of the partly-cooked pancake. While pancakes are cooking, make topping: place 1/4 cup oats, pecans, and cinnamon on a baking sheet. Bake at 425º for 5 minutes, until light brown. Remove and sprinkle dates and vegan spread on baking sheet, mixing all ingredients around with a fork. To make pumpkin pie syrup, warm maple syrup in a sauce pan. Stir in pumpkin and spice. Pour into a serving vessel. Serve pancakes with topping and syrup beside. Enjoy your fall breakfast!

Makes: 12 – 14 pancakes

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

To learn more, visit:

www.annessard.com

Facebook: @AnnessaChumbleyRD

Twitter: @AnnessaRD

Instagram: @AnnessaRD

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY ANNESSA CHUMBLEY