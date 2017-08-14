Charlottesville reignites race relations conversation in Indy

Related Coverage Hundreds rally in Indy after fatal violence in Charlottesville

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Deadly, race-fueled weekend clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia, have reignited a national conversation.

Race relations is at the forefront across the country — and right here in central Indiana.

“America seems to have come a long way, but I wonder if our hearts really have come the path also,” Mahogani Johnson said.

Avery Goodsmith of Danville said, “These white supremacists don’t represent every white person.”

The actions of the white nationalists, particularly those in Charlottesville, don’t come as a surprise to many.

“I wasn’t shocked. It’s more so a feeling of misunderstanding, and hurt; pain,” Johnson said.

“What happened in Charlottesville. and a lot of things have been happening lately, it’s really sad and it’s upsetting and I just want to do my part to say I’m not OK with that,” Goodsmith said.

Dominic Dorsey is also not OK with it. He’s the founder of Don’t Sleep, an Indianapolis organization that is working to put an end to social injustice and political indifference.

“It’s been founded. The roots of racism are in this country, 400-plus years of slavery, when we talk about people of color whose backs have been stepped upon in order to make this country quote unquote great,” he said.

While Charlottesville has spawned the latest conversation, people are not confident that it’ll be the last.

“We’re in Indiana. There’s no hate crime law here. What’s to stop a Charlottesville from happening here,” Dorsey said.

Johnson added, “We’re on all different pages. The sooner we can all come and read the same book of love and peace and unity, we’ll be better as a country.”

The Central Indiana Alliance Against Hate is hosting its first Indiana Response to Hate Conference on Aug. 17 at Indianapolis Marriott East hotel. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the first event begins at 9 a.m. The last event will be held at 4:25 p.m. The conference was scheduled prior to the events in Charlottesville. Click here for more information.