Columbus firefighter brings home gold at World Police and Fire Games

LOS ANGELES (WISH) — A Columbus Fire Department Battalion Chief bought home some medals after competing in the 2017 World Police and Fire Games.

Battalion Chief Mark Ziegler brought home a gold medal in the 100 meter hurdle event, setting a world record time in the men’s 50-54 age bracket. Ziegler also won a silver medal in the 400 meter hurdles.

Ziegler had the opportunity to connect with acquaintances he met at previous games as well.

“We’re from all over the world , but when we see each other at the games, we’re just firefighters and police officers,” said Ziegler. “It’s like a family reunion with some minor language barriers.”

The competition took place in Los Angeles this year and was Ziegler’s fourth appearance.

The event was held this year from August 6 and ends on August 16 and attracts an average of 10,000 participants from over 60 countries.