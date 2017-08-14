Dick Wolfsie celebrates Jewish humor in Indy Fringe show

A rabbi, a priest and a minister walk into Dick Wolfsie’s IndyFringe performance. Is this some kind of joke? Actually, it is—and there are lots more of them. Dick celebrates the most effective weapon of the Jewish people: HUMOR. So, buy a ticket. What, you thought it would be free?

Today on Indy Style, WISH-TV Reporter Dick Wolfsie chats about his upcoming performance at the Phoenix Theatre and what you can expect during “The Art of the Jewish Joke (Jewish? He doesn’t look funny.)”

Performances at the Phoenix Theatre:

Friday Aug 18th, 7:30PM

Sunday Aug 20th, 1:30PM

Tuesday Aug 22nd, 6:00PM

Wednesday Aug 23rd, 9:00PM

Saturday Aug 26th, 9:00PM

Sunday Aug 27th, 3:00PM

IndyFringe Festival 2017 promises to be more outrageous and memorable than ever, now in its 13th season. With 74 acts doing 400 shows, buskers in the street and music in the air, #IndyFringe17 will once again be the premier arts and entertainment event in Indianapolis. Hoosier artists make up 50 percent of the festival, joining performers from as far away as Canada and more than a dozen U.S. cities such as L.A., Boston, New York City and Atlanta. Fringe offers personal stories from African-American and LGBT artists, as well as music, choir, dance, magic, cabaret, variety, standup, political, improv, comedy, drama, physical and multimedia, a psychic and even a séance. It’s experimental, refined, amateur and professional… all of it unjuried, which means anyone with an act is welcome to participate. The intent is to foster diversity and most importantly, inclusion and accessibility.

IndyFringe 2017 Aug. 17-27, with a preview night at The Athenaeum Wed. Aug. 16

Tickets: $15 adult/$12 student-senior/$10 children under 12

