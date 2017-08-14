Eclipse events set in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Monday, Aug. 21, Hoosiers can experience the first total solar eclipse in 99 years to cross a coast-to-coast swath of the United States.

The swath does not include Indiana, but Hoosier viewers will be on the fringe. Several events have been planned in the WISH-TV viewing area to watch the eclipse, and state transportation officials are warning of heavy traffic to follow the darkening of the sky.

A total solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the earth and the sun, completely blotting out the sunlight. Indianapolis will experience the height of the eclipse at 2:24 p.m.

Butler University’s Holcomb Observatory — as well as other observatories in the state — will be closed Monday so students, staff and faculty can travel to see the total eclipse. However, the Butler observatory will host the presentation “All American Eclipse” at 7 and 8 p.m. Thursday, 7 and 8 p.m. Friday and 4, 7 and 8 p.m. Saturday. The observatory also was expecting a shipment of NASA-approved eclipse glasses, which were to be sold for $2 (cash and checks only).

Indiana Department of Transportation expects increased traffic is expected on Interstate 69, U.S. 41, U.S. 231 and Interstate 65 throughout the day. “After the event, transportation planners anticipate a ‘mass exodus’ from total eclipse regions,” INDOT said in a statement. “Expect heavier than normal northbound traffic on these routes.”

Monday events

Here are eclipse events set for Monday in the WISH-TV viewing area:

INDIANAPOLIS

IndyParks naturalists will host a viewing event from 1 to 3 p.m. at the the Earth Discovery Center at Eagle Creek Park, 5901 Delong Road. Click here for admission fees to the park.

Ruckus Makerspace, 1125 E. Brookside Ave., will host a watch party beginning at 1 p.m. It’s at Circle City Industrial Complex, at 10th Street and Massachusetts Avenue.

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis viewing event is sold out. Designed for homeschool students, the program will include making eclipse viewers.

BLOOMINGTON

Indiana University and the city will host CelestFest from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at the Conrad Prebys Amphitheater. The event will include activities, demonstrations and safety information.

Monroe Lake at Paynetown State Recreation Area, 4850 S. State Road 466, will host “Solar Eclipse Viewing!” from noon to 2:30 p.m. by the swimming beach on Lake Monroe. Participants can prepare a pinhole projector, make a ultraviolet-bead bracelet and create art using UV-sensitive paper. Click here for entry fees.

CARMEL

Carmel Clay Public Library, 55 Fourth Ave. S., will host a viewing party with food, music, face painting, games and crafts. People can view the eclipse with H-Alpha telescopes provided by the Link Observatory Space Science Institute and Carmel High School Tech Hounds will demonstrate their robotics skills. The event will be on the library’s north lawn.

FISHERS

Nickel Plate District Amphitheater and Hamilton East Public Library, both near City Hall, will host a viewing event with free eclipse glasses and chocolate “moonpie” from noon to 5 p.m.

FLORA

The Flora Public Library, 109 N. Center St., will host a viewing celebration from 1 to 3:30 p.m. with eclipse glasses and ice cream for sale.

GREENWOOD

Johnson County Public Library-White River Branch, 1664 Library Blvd., is inviting people to bring chairs, blankets, hats and eclipse glasses to watch the sky from 1 to 3:50 p.m.

MARSHALL

Turkey Run State Park, 8121 E. Park Road, will open its grassy area near the pool for people to bring chairs, blankets and their eclipse glasses from 2 to 3 p.m. Information will explain the cause of the eclipse. Click here for park entry fees.

MITCHELL

Spring Mill State Park, 3333 State Road 60 E., will offer a program from 1 to 3 p.m. with eclipse glasses to borrow. Click here for park entry fees.

MUNCIE

The Maring-Hunt Library, 2005 S. High St., and Kennedy Library, 1700 W. McGalliard Road, will each have eclipse glasses on hand for guests at viewing parties from 12:30 to 4 p.m.

Ball State University also will have an eclipse-viewing event with eclipse glasses on hand from 2 to 3 p.m. on University Green.

NEW CASTLE

New Castle-Henry County Public Library, 376 S. 15th St., will host a viewing party beginning at 1 p.m. Participants will receive NASA-approved eclipse glasses and snow cones outside the north entrance.

WEST LAFAYETTE

Naturalists at Prophetstown State Park, 5545 Swisher Road, will host a viewing event from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., with eclipse glasses and spotting scope projection for safe viewing. There also will be a discussion of the connection between Tenskwatawa the Shawnee Prophet and the solar eclipse. The event will be at the Prairie View Picnic Area’s Blazingstar Shelter. Click here for park entry fees.

Purdue Astronomy Club will host a viewing event with free eclipse glasses while supplies last and solar-filtered telescopes on the south end of the Purdue Memorial Mall from noon to 4 p.m.