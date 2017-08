INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An IMPD officer was injured in a Sunday evening crash.

The crash happened in the area of West 64th Street and North Meridian Street just after 11 p.m.

The officer was headed south on Meridian Street when the officer’s vehicle was t-boned.

The female officer, who was injured in the crash, was transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

The male driver of the other vehicle involved in the accident was described as being “heavily intoxicated.”