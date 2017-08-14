Indiana family’s grocery store trip goes viral

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) – A typical trip to the grocery store became worthy of worldwide attention, surprisingly for a central Indiana woman and her family.

Jess Wolfe of Brownsburg was shopping at Aldi with her four children when at the end of their trip a fellow shopper and mother approached.

Wolfe credits her crew for being well behaved but admits an outing of five can be chaotic and noisy.

The woman asked Wolfe for her phone and proceeded to take a picture of the five of them.

The stranger turned photographer explained to Wolfe that she wished she had photos of her doing the everyday tasks with her kids. Wolfe shared the encounter on Facebook for her personal friends and family.

“She validated the fact that a simple grocery trip is hard. She told me that what I do matters. She doesn’t miss what made the days hard, but she misses what made them sweet,” Wolfe wrote in a post that has now been shared around the world.

Wolfe sat down with 24-Hour News 8 a week after the post started going viral.

“Her words resonated with me,” Wolfe said. “A grocery trip is totally normal but it’s meaningful.”

Tens of thousands of shares, likes, comments and news articles later, Wolfe has been overwhelmed by the response.

“Motherhood is not glamorous at all. It’s not, but it’s pretty cool. We get a lot done while pouring our lives into our kids and while having them in tow. We get a lot done as women while investing in lives and I think it was a good reminder of that,” Wolfe said.

Wolfe started a public page on Facebook to use the garnered attention to encourage other parents who might relate to her daily experiences.