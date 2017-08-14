Indiana takes over I-69 Section 5 construction

Related Coverage Deal gives INDOT direct control of delayed I-69 Section 5

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana officials have closed on a deal to take over completion of Section 5 of the Interstate 69 project.

The state has reimbursed the developer’s bond holders for $246 million, which returns direct control of the I-69 Section 5 project to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

In June, state officials announced the deal to take over construction of Section 5 after the completion date was pushed back several times by the private developer.

The 21-mile project between Bloomington and Martinsville is expected to be complete on or before August 2018.