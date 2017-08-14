Man charged with murdering wife in fatal Lafayette shooting

TIPPECANOE CO., Ind. (WLFI) – An early morning shooting in rural Tippecanoe County has been ruled a homicide.

Tippecanoe Co. Coroner Donna Avolt confirmed it to 24-Hour News 8’s sister station News 18.

Police were called to the 4000-block of East 500 South shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, deputies found 47-year-old Donita Elliot had suffered a single gunshot wound.

She was taken to Franciscan Health Lafayette East Hospital by ambulance where she later died of her injuries.

50-year-old Patrick Elliot, Donta’s husband, later admitted to the shooting in which he claimed self defense.

Elliot faces a charge of murder.

Sheriff’s deputies were on the scene until about noon Tuesday trying to piece together what happened.

“It’s a shock. It’s a total shock,” said neighbor Wilma Pilotte.

Pilotte and her husband live right around the corner.

They watched everything unfold.

“We were sitting out here last night from 12 to about 2:30 hoping for the best, hoping that we’d see them all drive away and everybody go back in,” Pilotte said. “We didn’t ever know what went on. I didn’t hear anything except the cars. I heard one guy say ‘You go ahead and I’ll follow you’ as they went out with the ambulance.”

She said she never expected something like this to happen in her own backyard.

“We all kind of circle together cause we like each other,” said Pilotte. “We don’t bother each other but we’re all friends. So other than that I don’t have much more to say.”

The sheriff’s office says it does not believe there is any pending danger to public.