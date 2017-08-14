Mayor Hogsett proposes billion-dollar budget

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Monday evening, a large crowd filed into the City-County Council Building.

The flock of people wanted to hear Mayor Joe Hogsett’s $1.1 billion budget proposal.

“This budget fuels our focus on building trust in the community,” said Mayor Hogsett as he addressed council and an awaiting crowd.

Plans outlined in the five-page document would add 86 IMPD beat officers, while roads, sidewalks and bridges would undergo a $120 dollar face-lift.

During his speech, Hogsett pointed out his budget is not only balanced, but it eliminates an annual budget deficit.

Indy’s 49th mayor talked about the savings his staff found by revamping the city government.

Just before concluding his speech, Hogsett made a plea to both Democratic and Republican council members.

“I know that it can happen, I’ve seen the work we can do when we block out the noise of partnership, and focus on what’s best for the city,” said Hogsett.

During Monday night’s meeting, council members approved a living wage for city workers, raising the minimum wage to $13 an hour for all full-time city workers.

Workers could see a bump in pay starting in October.

In addition, the council took under consideration a proposal to help Carrier workers. Under the proposed plan, the city would move $1 million to help employees who lost their jobs at the Indianapolis plant.