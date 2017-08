SHELBY COUNTY (WISH) — One person is dead after a motorcycle Sunday night in Shelby County.

It happened Sunday night just before 7:30 p.m. in the area of CR 250 West and CR 1200 North when officers were called out to a motorcycle crash.

Early investigations showed that the motorcycle was traveling north when it went off the side of the road for an unknown reason, ejecting 55-year-old David Bentley.

Bentley died from his injuries at the scene.