Women accused of stealing from seniors identified

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police have identified two women believed to be preying on and stealing from residents of nursing homes and senior living centers as Connie Coffman and Latoya McGill.

Authorities released surveillance photos of the women earlier this month. An investigation shows their crime spree against senior citizens may span six cities here in central Indiana.

Fraud and theft charges have been filed against Coffman and McGill in Marion County as of Monday. According to court documents, they walked into Miller’s Senior Living Community in Indianapolis back on July 3. A resident there told staff members that one of the women came into his room and said she needed his credit card to bring him food. He let her take it but later realized she did not work there.

Shortly after that, surveillance cameras at a nearby grocery store captured the women using the man’s credit card to buy merchandise and gift cards.

“Our senior citizens a lot of times are targeted. They tend to be a trustworthy demographic. They tend to be people who … if someone comes and approaches them, they usually give people the benefit of the doubt, so yeah, unfortunately these people get targeted a lot of time,” said Tim Maniscalo with the Better Business Bureau Serving Central Indiana.

He said unfortunately, it is not uncommon for his office to hear about scams and crimes like this.

According to an affidavit for probable cause filed in Marion County, the man at Miller’s Senior Living Community isn’t the only victim. Additional charges are expected to be filed in other communities as well.

Fishers police have identified these women as suspects in a similar case they are working. Investigators in Noblesville, Greenfield, Lawrence, Zionsville and Johnson County are looking into connections as well.

If you know where either Connie Coffman or Latoya McGill might be, call police.