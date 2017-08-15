2 shot at HomeGoods warehouse in Brownsburg

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Two people have been taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds following a shooting Tuesday night at a warehouse, Brownsburg Fire Department said.

About 10:10 p.m., police were dispatched to the HomeGoods Distribution Center, 850 E Northfield Drive, said Ryan Miller with Brownsburg Fire.

The two victims were taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital.

Brownsburg Police Department told a gathering of media at the scene that the shooting was not random. It occurred in the parking lot.

At least one of the two victims was an employee of the warehouse. The two victims and the shooter are acquainted, police said.

The shooting suspect has been identified by police, but remained at large. Police did not release the shooter’s name.

Police remained at the scene shortly before midnight Tuesday as the investigation continued.