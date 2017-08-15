3 hurt at Indiana State Fair in vehicular accident

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people received minor injuries when they were hit by a vehicle at the Indiana State Fair.

A fair spokeswoman, Sharon Smith, confirmed the vehicular accident occurred in the fairgrounds’ infield. The fair began Aug. 4 and continues through Sunday. Traffic to the fairgrounds this evening was congested, with fairgoers taking advantage of $2 admission and $2 food specials.

Indiana State Police were searching for a vehicle on the fairgrounds, but would not confirm reports that exit gates were closed as authorities sought the vehicle. Entry gates to the fairgrounds closed at 9 p.m., the planned closing time on Tuesday.

No additional details were immediately available. A state police public-information officer was on the way to the scene.

24-Hour News 8 has a crew at the fairgrounds.