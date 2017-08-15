Anderson steps up blight fight

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH)—City leaders in Anderson say they’ve demolished dozens of blighted homes this year and they’re not done yet.

The goal is to revitalize Anderson and make it a more desirable place to live and work.

Todd Fischer, the city’s municipal development director, said the home demolished Tuesday at West 24th and Jackson streets was more than just an eyesore.

“There were some needles in it. It was boarded up,” Fischer said.

The home is one of about 60 vacant homes city leaders said they’ve demolished this year. Fischer said the city demolished about 50 last year.

Neighbors, including Datwon Collier and Joan Breece, won’t miss the home.

“That being torn down, I like it,” Collier said. “I love it.”

“I just don’t like some of these old houses that are close by and it makes your neighborhood look trashy,” Breece said.

The city has a list of about 175 vacant homes they hope to demolish, according to a city spokesperson.

Locals remember a different Anderson in the days before a string of once-prosperous auto plants decided to leave the city.

“We lost the Delco jobs. We lost the Guide jobs,” Fischer said. “We’re trying to revamp Anderson and bring it back. Mayor (Thomas J.) Broderick (Jr.) is all about getting the town cleaned up and making it a better place of life for people.”

The city is demolishing the homes using city funds along with state and federal grants.

Fischer said the owners usually cooperate with the city. If they don’t, he said the city has other methods of legally demolishing the properties if the homes are a public safety risk.

City leaders said they try to make good use of the properties. They’re hoping the neighbors of the home on Jackson will expand their yard to include the vacant lot.