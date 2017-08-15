Authorities respond to SWAT situation on west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Authorities have responded to a SWAT situation on the city’s west side.

The situation is currently underway in the 3100 block of Lafayette Road at the Pangea Cedars Apartments.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, a man is armed inside a residence.

Around 4 a.m. officials were called to the apartment complex for a domestic call on reports that a man had strangled his girlfriend and hit her over the head. The man then refused to leave the home.

SWAT officials arrived at around 7 a.m. and have been staged outside the apartment since.

The girlfriend of the man is no longer in the home.

