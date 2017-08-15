Bier Brewery hosts solar eclipse viewing party

It’s a party… and it’s just what the doctor ordered! Catch the solar eclipse on Monday and celebrate with Bier Brewery, all while supporting a great cause. Jerry Conner, Co-Owner, Bier Brewery, tells us “what’s brewing!”

Solar Eclipse Party

Monday, August 21st. 1-7pm

We are providing the glasses and doctor’s notes for those missing work.

The sun and moon are providing the show! Indianapolis will have the maximum viewing around 2:20pm. Camping chairs would be great to bring, but we will bring our chairs outside, too!

Pints for Preemies

Thursday, August 24th. 6pm-9pm.

This event is benefiting the local Milk Bank. The Milk Bank is a non-profit, community-supported entity and is the first and only donor human milk bank in Indiana. A $20 donation gets you entry to the event and a pint of BIER beer.

Find tickets and more information at:

https://www.themilkbank.org/pintsforpreemies

Movable Feast’s 20th Anniversary Party Saturday, August 26th. 4-9pm

Our next door neighbors are celebrating 20 years of success! There will be bands, food and BIER! Our area is a hidden gem and we like to have a good ol’ time celebrating our passions!

To learn more, visit www.bierbrewery.com.

Find Bier on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram- @thebierbrewery

Celebrate the success of a great local business–with food, bier and music!

Pumpkin Ale Party on Friday, September 15th from 6-10pm. Bier Brewery’s biggest party of the year! The Pumpkin Ale tastes like liquid pumpkin pie!