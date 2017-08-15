Carmel Clay students return to school with help of Carmel firefighters

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — While many kids in Central Indiana have been in school for a couple weeks, Tuesday marked day one for thousands of students in the Carmel Clay district.

24-Hour News 8 stopped by Forest Dale Elementary as the school buses were pulling in for the first day.

The students were greeted by teachers and firefighters, who were also there to a message to those driving by.

“They come out, that first day of school and they want to remind people, just drive safe. It’s important for us to remind parents, to remind people who maybe don’t have kids, that school’s back in, and there’s gonna be a lot of little feet walking along these sidewalks coming into the school and so just drive careful. Put that phone down and pay attention to the roads because we gotta lot of kids out here on the sidewalks and walking into the schools and you want them to be safe,” said Carmel Fire Department Public Information Officer Tim Griffin.

Fire crews were at all of the elementary schools as buses arrived for the day and will return as buses leave.

Carmel Clay Schools would like students and families to share first day of school pictures using the hashtag, #Back2CCS.