Closed Fort Wayne high school being sold to quarry company

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Community Schools board members approved the sale of the former Elmhurst High School Monday night for $600,000.

The building is being sold to Hansen Aggregates Midwest LLC, which runs the rock quarry next to the property on Ardmore Ave.

The building went on the market after the school board voted in February to sell the 23-acre site along with 12 acres of vacant farmland next to the property on the city’s south side.

Elmhurst dates back to 1929 and had about 900 students when it closed in 2010 in a budget-cutting move. District officials say insurance and electricity for the school cost about $15,000 a year.

FWCS officials don’t know what Hansen Aggregates plans to do with the building.The $600,000 from the sale will go into the FWCS general fund.