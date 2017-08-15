CSX continues ‘adjustments’ at Avon rail yard

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — CSX Transportation says it is continuing to eliminate positions at the Avon Yard.

CSX spokesman Rob Doolittle issued this statement to 24-Hour News 8 on Tuesday night:

As part of an ongoing company-wide review of operations, CSX continues to make adjustments throughout the Indianapolis Terminal, including at Avon Yard, to improve efficiency and safety and to better serve customers. As a result of those changes, some positions in the area have been eliminated. CSX is communicating directly with employees, customers and other stakeholders who may be affected when these changes are made. Many of the employees who are affected by this change are eligible to work in other CSX facilities.”

On June 2, CSX told employees that operations at the locomotive maintenance facility at its Hendricks County train yard will be discontinued. Some employees were to be furloughed, although exact numbers were not provided.

The train yard in Avon has been operating for more than 100 years and trains go through the community about once an hour.

“It’s a major driver for commerce for Indiana,” Tom Klein, Avon town manager, said in 2016.