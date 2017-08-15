Frugal Dorm Art

By Published:

It’s back-to-school season, and for many college students that means a gateway to independence. It can also mean spending all of your hard-earned money on books and tuition, leaving the decorating budget high and dry.

Life is Poppin’ Blogger Missi Perez shares a few ways to decorate your new walls for little to no money:

3D Large Paper Flowers

Heavyweight cardstock

Hot glue

Scissors

 

Easy Canvas Art

Blank canvas

Acrylic paint

Hot glue

Artificial flowers

 

http://lifeispoppin.com/easy-canvas-art/

 

Glittered Mason Jar

Clean mason jar or other recycled glass jar

Acrylic paint

Glitter

Mod Podge

To learn more, visit www.lifeispoppin.com or find Life is Poppin’ on social media.

Related Posts