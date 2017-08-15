Frugal Dorm Art

It’s back-to-school season, and for many college students that means a gateway to independence. It can also mean spending all of your hard-earned money on books and tuition, leaving the decorating budget high and dry.

Life is Poppin’ Blogger Missi Perez shares a few ways to decorate your new walls for little to no money:

3D Large Paper Flowers

Heavyweight cardstock

Hot glue

Scissors

Easy Canvas Art

Blank canvas

Acrylic paint

Hot glue

Artificial flowers

http://lifeispoppin.com/easy-canvas-art/

Glittered Mason Jar

Clean mason jar or other recycled glass jar

Acrylic paint

Glitter

Mod Podge

