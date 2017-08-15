Gary man gets 42½ years for fatal 7-Eleven robbery

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A Gary man has been sentenced to more than 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to federal charges in the fatal shooting of a 7-Eleven store clerk during a robbery.

U.S. District Judge Philip Simon sentenced 28-year-old Eric M. Dillon on Tuesday to consecutive sentences of 20 years for armed robbery and 22½ years for using a firearm to cause death during a violence crime. Dillon pleaded guilty to the charges in April.

Documents in the case say Dillon entered a 7-Eleven store in Hammond around 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 20, 2016, demanded money and then shot and killed 60-year-old clerk Roger Unton of Blue Island, Illinois. Authorities say Dillon was arrested the following March during a traffic stop in Hammond.