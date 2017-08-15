Hillary Clinton’s pastor plagiarized prayer at heart of book

NEW YORK (AP) — Hillary Clinton’s pastor admits he plagiarized part of the prayer he sent her the day after she lost the presidential election.

The prayer is at the heart of a new book published Tuesday by the Rev. Bill Shillady of the United Methodist Church. It’s a collection of the devotionals he emailed Clinton during the campaign.

Shillady said he was “stunned” to learn of the similarities between his prayer and a blog post by the Rev. Matt Deuel of Mission Point Community Church in Warsaw, Indiana.

Shillady says he has apologized to Deuel and will give the Indiana pastor full credit. His publisher, Abingdon Press, says it believes the similarities between the two prayers were unintentional.

Clinton is scheduled to appear with Shillady at a September 7 event in New York.