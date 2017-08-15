Job fair planned Thursday at Haughville library

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Hundreds of jobs will be available at a job fair Thursday at Haughville Branch Library.

The event will be from 1 to 5 p.m. at the branch, 2121 W. Michigan St.

The branch library and Hawthorne Community Center’s Center for Working Families are hosting the free event.

“Hawthorne’s “Job Workshop” will run concurrent with the job fair so that applicants who need help with a resume or application can get the help they need,” said a news release from Kate Shepherd, a spokeswoman for the community center. “Employers participating include Volt Staffing, LGS Staffing, Walmart Distribution Center, MHS, Durham Bus Services and Choice Brands.”

The employers will do interviews at the library branch.