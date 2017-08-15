MS-13 gang bust in Ohio has central Indiana connection

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Multiple members of the MS-13 gang have been arrested in central Ohio, according to federal authorities.

According to a release by the Department of Justice, federal and local law enforcement agencies in central Ohio and Indiana arrested 11 people Tuesday morning associated with the MS-13 gang. At least one of the arrests were made in Indianapolis.

Officials are expected to release more details of the charges during a news conference at 12:45 p.m., today, but stated there are 15 total people facing charges related to gang activity.