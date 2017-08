INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a vehicle in connection to a fatal July hit-and-run.

It happened on July 25 at 9:45 in the 5900 block of North Georgetown Road when a green 2005-2007 Ford Freestyle struck a motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle died as a result of the crash.

If you recognize the vehicle in question, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.